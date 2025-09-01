Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $11,045,581. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

