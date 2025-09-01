Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $20,307,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.2% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,538 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.7%

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.