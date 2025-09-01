Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Stock Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,939 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 167,149 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 304,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 32.3%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

