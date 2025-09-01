Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $1.29 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

About Destination XL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

