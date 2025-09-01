Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $1.29 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
