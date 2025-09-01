DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) vs. Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Head to Head Review

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DeFi Technologies and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 1 3 3.75 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dakota Gold has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.80%. Given Dakota Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Dakota Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.27) -15.44

DeFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Dakota Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

