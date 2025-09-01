Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.6%

DE opened at $478.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $376.95 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

