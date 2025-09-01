Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

NYSE:DHR opened at $206.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

