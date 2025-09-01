CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Director Sells $532,650.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

