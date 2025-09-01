CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 304.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

