Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $16.62 Million in Ball Corporation $BALL

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 319,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ball by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 315,091 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.