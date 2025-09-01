Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 770.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $5,475,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $61.23 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

