Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 517.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of EHang worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EH stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms recently commented on EH. Bank of America decreased their target price on EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

