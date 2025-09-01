Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 39,223 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

