Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.4118.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.5%

CCI opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

