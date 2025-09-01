CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 258 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF $BUL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUL. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BUL stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

