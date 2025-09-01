CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 6,838 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.8%
URA stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
