CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 6,838 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.8%

URA stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.