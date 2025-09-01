CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 673 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,717,464. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

