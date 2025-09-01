CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,844 shares of company stock worth $1,843,451. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.