CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 320 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 665.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 207,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 180,495 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,209 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

CVS stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

