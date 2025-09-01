CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,583,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

