CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 893.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,421.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

