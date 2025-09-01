CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average of $179.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

