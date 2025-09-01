CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $189.33 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $216.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

