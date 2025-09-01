CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,657 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

