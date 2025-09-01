CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 286 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $198.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

