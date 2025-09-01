Cosmos Health Inc. $COSM Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,884 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 5.31. Cosmos Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

