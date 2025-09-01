Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 359.7% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 169,616 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 107,720 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $6,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

