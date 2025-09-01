Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,219 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,418.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $10,467,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.67. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $2,194,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,578.54. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

