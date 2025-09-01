Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.