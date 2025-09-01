Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE JBL opened at $204.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.97. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $232.84.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,847 shares of company stock worth $63,199,847 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.