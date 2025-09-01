Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,832,000 after acquiring an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $342.16 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.