Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,783,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $7,994,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $21,166,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

