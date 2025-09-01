Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of LivaNova worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $30,954,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 100.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 503,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 278.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 438,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 322,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 316,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 146.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.96.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

