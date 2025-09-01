Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

