Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rayonier worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rayonier by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,609,232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,203,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,195,000 after buying an additional 971,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,187,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 784,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

