Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,302,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%.The firm had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $159,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,664.68. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,706.52. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

