Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Masco Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE MAS opened at $73.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Masco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.
Masco Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
