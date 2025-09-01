Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

