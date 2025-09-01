Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $235.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

