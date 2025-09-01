Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,417 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 93.5% in the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

