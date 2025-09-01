Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $180.70 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 871,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,701,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 7.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,411 shares of company stock worth $32,191,154. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

