COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 8.1%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.17.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.