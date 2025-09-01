Comparing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 16.57% 18.59% 8.95% HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Devon Energy and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 10 16 0 2.62 HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy currently has a consensus target price of $44.15, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Devon Energy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HighPeak Energy pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Devon Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HighPeak Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and HighPeak Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $17.16 billion 1.34 $2.89 billion $4.46 8.10 HighPeak Energy $964.23 million 1.01 $95.07 million $0.86 8.95

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.