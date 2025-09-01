Comparing E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E.On and Engie Brasl Ega”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $86.71 billion 0.54 $4.90 billion $1.28 14.00 Engie Brasl Ega $2.08 billion 2.89 $793.39 million $0.63 11.71

Analyst Ratings

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasl Ega. Engie Brasl Ega is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for E.On and Engie Brasl Ega, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 5 2 1 2.50 Engie Brasl Ega 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Engie Brasl Ega’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On 3.81% 12.75% 2.75% Engie Brasl Ega 25.21% 24.01% 5.95%

Volatility and Risk

E.On has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasl Ega has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Engie Brasl Ega pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. E.On pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasl Ega pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

E.On beats Engie Brasl Ega on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

