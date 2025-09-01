Commonwealth Bank of Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $1.14 (ASX:CBAPK)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.141 per share on Sunday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
