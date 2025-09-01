Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,483,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,217,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

