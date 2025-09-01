Comerica Bank Purchases 14,659 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

