Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,594,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 45.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.1%

Home BancShares stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.