Comerica Bank Has $2.76 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAF opened at $66.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

