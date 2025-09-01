Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Comerica Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $100.66 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

